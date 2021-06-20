Fortress Biotech, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Dawson James Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Research analysts at Dawson James cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortress Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

FBIO opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 137,091 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,887,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 237,747 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

