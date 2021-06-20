Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Franklin Covey by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Franklin Covey by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FC stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $445.46 million, a PE ratio of -40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

