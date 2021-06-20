Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FPE. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.05 ($55.35).

FPE stock opened at €33.60 ($39.53) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50 day moving average is €35.16.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

