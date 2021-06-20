Fusion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.31 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Fusion has a market cap of $32.00 million and $1.31 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusion has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,935.17 or 0.99212767 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,718,023 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.