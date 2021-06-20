FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $4.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.99. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.97.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.54.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

