FY2023 EPS Estimates for BeyondSpring Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BeyondSpring in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.64.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $457.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

