G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $223,900.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $881.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.24.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $14,474,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $9,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 316,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 262,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 251,613 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

