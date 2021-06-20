Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) dropped 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $153.16 and last traded at $153.16. Approximately 582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.00.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

