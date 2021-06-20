Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IT opened at $233.00 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.82 and a 12-month high of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

