GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE GCP opened at $22.32 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 987,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,347,000 after acquiring an additional 285,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,250,000 after acquiring an additional 238,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 142,539 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

