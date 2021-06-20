Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives $162.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

GECFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

GECFF opened at $163.00 on Thursday. Gecina has a 12 month low of $118.75 and a 12 month high of $163.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.43.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

