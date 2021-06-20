Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Down to $18.53

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.53, but opened at $17.82. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 1,565 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $773.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. On average, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $478,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,077,578 shares of company stock worth $31,047,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

