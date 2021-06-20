Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Down to $18.53

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.53, but opened at $17.82. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 1,565 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $5,024,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,077,578 shares of company stock worth $31,047,437. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $3,575,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $3,522,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after buying an additional 345,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 273,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

