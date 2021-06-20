Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post sales of $475.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $442.74 million. Gentex posted sales of $229.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

