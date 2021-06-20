Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,123,160 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $277,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,797 shares of the airline’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

