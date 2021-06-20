Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $246,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $63.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

