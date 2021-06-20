Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,225 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $296,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 903,170 shares of company stock worth $283,127,733. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $327.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

