Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 55,807 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of Arista Networks worth $285,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $712,607.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,412 shares of company stock worth $31,230,968. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $362.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $374.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.