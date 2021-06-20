GeyserCoin Hits One Day Volume of $13.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $56,114.72 and approximately $13.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,812.48 or 1.90005764 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,524,302 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

