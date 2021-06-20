Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GEI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.25.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$24.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

