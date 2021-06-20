Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Up 4.9%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares shot up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at $18,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at $17,873,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 503.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at $23,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

