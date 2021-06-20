Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

GNL opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -112.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

