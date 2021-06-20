Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at B. Riley

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $737.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 984,036 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

