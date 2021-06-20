Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at B. Riley

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $737.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 984,036 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.