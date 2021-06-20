Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the May 13th total of 429,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS XAUMF opened at $2.09 on Friday. Goldmoney has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36.
Goldmoney Company Profile
