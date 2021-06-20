Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 72,415 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.93.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Gores Holdings VII, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

