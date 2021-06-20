Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 101.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,240,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $114.42 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

