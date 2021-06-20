Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

