Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 365.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.35 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

