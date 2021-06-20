Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,468.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,735.52 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $922.50 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,445.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.