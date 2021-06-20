Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 100,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,009,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,232,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,576,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,810,000 after purchasing an additional 738,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,044,000 after purchasing an additional 653,298 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of HIW opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

