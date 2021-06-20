Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) & CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Critical Contrast

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Great Elm Capital and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 CI Financial 0 2 6 0 2.75

Great Elm Capital currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 312.98%. CI Financial has a consensus price target of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 43.35%. Given Great Elm Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than CI Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Capital and CI Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital $22.90 million 3.48 -$31.96 million $0.54 6.28 CI Financial $1.23 billion 2.89 $355.32 million $1.83 9.50

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital. Great Elm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital 64.92% 8.43% 2.04% CI Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CI Financial beats Great Elm Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.