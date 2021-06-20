Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce $332.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $356.78 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $232.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,559. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.29. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

