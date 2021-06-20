Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRFS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

GRFS traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. 1,462,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03. Grifols has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.4385 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

