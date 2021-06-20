Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Guggenheim currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALTO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 3.09.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $218.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alto Ingredients news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 321,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,594. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

