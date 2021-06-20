Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.33. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $146,794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 702,329 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $68,631,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,091,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 524.6% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after purchasing an additional 634,213 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

