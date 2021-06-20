GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Achieves $41.80 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $41.80 million and $5.32 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001759 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000150 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,332,303 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.