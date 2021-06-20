Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.57. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

HAE opened at $62.75 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

