Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

