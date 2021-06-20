Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post sales of $104.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.50 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $129.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $421.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.07 million to $427.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $426.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.98 million to $437.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

