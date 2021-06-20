Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $58.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE HASI opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,734 shares of company stock worth $5,599,177. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 139,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 476,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 62,374 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 148,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

