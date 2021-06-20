Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 687 SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000.

Get SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF alerts:

SIMS stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.77. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.