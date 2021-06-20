Harbour Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter.

HDMV stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

