Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $39,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $104,881,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,792 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,802,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $23,005,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $20.63.

