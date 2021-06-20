Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SRLN stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97.

