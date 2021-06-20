Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 298 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,035,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,283,000 after buying an additional 84,468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after buying an additional 384,597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,814,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,571,000 after buying an additional 48,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,307,000 after buying an additional 67,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

