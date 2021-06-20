Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 745 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 235,435 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2,505.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 533,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 77,351 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BK opened at $48.22 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

