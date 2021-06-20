Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $221.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Harrow Health by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 163,916 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Harrow Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,483,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

