Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Lazard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lazard by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 432,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,661,000 after purchasing an additional 602,925 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,339,000 after purchasing an additional 202,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lazard by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Several research firms have commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

