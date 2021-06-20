Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 521.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Alcoa by 61.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Alcoa by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 over the last 90 days.

NYSE AA opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

