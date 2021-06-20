Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $615,486.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $642,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,787 shares of company stock worth $1,956,969. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

HOME stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. At Home Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

